The very image of the little country church, Alder Grove Methodist sits atop a hill in south of Craig, near the Washington County line.
Burt County used to have plenty of rural churches. Research by Burt County Museum staff a few years ago showed 20 of them. Many were the kind postcards are made from, a frame building with a modest steeple surrounded by acres of farmland. They bore names like Divide Center Presbyterian, Pleasant Home Methodist Episcopal, St. Johannes Danish Evangelical Lutheran, Silver Creek Baptist, even the Golden Spring Dunker Church.
Few of those churches still remain. The Seventh Day Adventist building still stands northwest of Tekamah. Four others still hold services, or did before the COVID-19 pandemic halted them. They include Riverside Baptist, Salem Covenant, Alder Grove Methodist and St. John’s German Evangelical Lutheran.
Believed to be the oldest rural church in the state that has held services continuously since it was organized, Alder Grove is one of four rural churches in the county still holding services.
Alder Grove celebrated its 150th anniversary last fall. The Sept. 22 event drew a full house for its afternoon program that included remarks from Methodist Church representatives and former pastors, reminisces from current and past members, a recap of the church’s history and a humorous skit about how that history may have played out.
At 150 years old, Alder Grove’s history is deeply tied to the area’s development.
When the Civil War ended in 1865, it sparked a period of population growth for the western United States. When Nebraska was granted statehood in 1867, many European immigrants, as well as Civil War veterans, came to the area to take up homesteads and begin new communities.
One of these communities developed south of Craig and took the name Alder Grove. The name was chosen because of a large stand of alder trees growing there.
The influx of settlers also meant your neighbor was somebody you’d likely never met and maybe was from a different state than you—which could be an important consideration in the months and years after the Civil War. Church fellowship was seen as a way to develop confidence in each other.
In late 1868, a camp meeting was held that was attended by Methodists from all over Burt County.
Then, in the spring of 1869, a congregation at Alder Grove was organized under the leadership of a Methodist preacher, Rev. Fletcher B. Pitzer. A history of the area compiled by church member Russell Lang says Pitzer rode 20 miles on horseback over largely unbroken prairie from his home in the Arizona community northeast of Tekamah to serve his new congregation.
When the church was founded, not all of its original congregants were Methodists. But since the church was organized by a Methodist minister, the church followed that denomination and their Christian neighbors joined them to worship together. Services generally were held in private homes until a church building was constructed in 1880. The building is still in use today. An addition for Sunday school classes was built on in 1936. In 1948, the kitchen from the Admah church in Washington County was purchased and added on the Alder Grove building. New pews were installed in 1955 and the floors in the sanctuary and the Sunday school were refinished.
The entryway was refurbished last summer. The windows in the belfry were removed and the belfry itself enclosed. Typically, the work was performed by parishioners. Church members have worked together through the years to make the church a staple in people’s lives. The work was completed in plenty of time to mark the anniversary celebration.
Pastor Gregg Gahan said that kind of community spirit is what has kept the church going for a century and a half. “It is a very committed congregation,” he said.
But declining membership as families moved off the surrounding farms led the church to make some structural changes over the years.
In 1982, the Craig Methodist and Craig Presbyterian churches yoked with Alder Grove to share a pastor. The yoke remains in place—all three buildings are maintained and Sunday services are rotated monthly between the three churches.
Although the two church buildings inside the village enjoy more modern conveniences, conditions are a little more Spartan at Alder Grove. The church isn’t air conditioned and each of the rooms has its own heater.
Oh by the way, there is no running water. Parishioners bring any needed water with them and, in an image from the past, there’s an outhouse out back.
The church’s older members say the place isn’t much different than few they were children.
For example, Joan Price, who’s nearing 90, said she’s spent her whole life in the church. She was baptized there, took Sunday school and Bible school classes there, and later taught those same classes as her four children were growing up.
As a young married mother, Price lived on a farm about 1.5 miles from the church.
“Bob (her husband) would milk the cows, then we’d all go to church,” she said. “It’s just what you did.”
And it’s what the members of Alder Grove still do at the little church on the hill.