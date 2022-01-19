Memorial services for Allen Soll were held Jan. 17, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Soll, 67, passed away at his home in Tekamah on Jan. 10, 2022, after a very brief illness.
Allen Lee Soll was born May 3, 1954, to Roy and Ruth (Starner) Soll in Carroll, Iowa. He graduated from Manilla High School in Manilla, Iowa, with the class of 1972.
On Oct. 23, 1976, he married Malia Hansen. They built a home in Aspinwall, Iowa, and were blessed with two sons, Adam Lee and Evan Kyle. Allen served as mayor while living in Aspinwall.
On Feb. 14, 2008, Allen wed N. Sue Blake after courting her for nine years. They didn’t want to rush into anything. The couple made their home in Tekamah.
Allen worked for more than 30 years in the seed corn industry. He was manager at LG Seeds in Tekamah when it closed in 1999. He took his generous severance package and learned how to fly airplanes. He bought his first plane in 2000 and never looked back.
At the time of his death, he was working as manager for Ag Werx Aviation in Tekamah. He also consulted for other agricultural aviation locations. Allen served on the Tekamah Airport Authority, where he worked tirelessly to improve the facility.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Herbert and Aura Starner and William and Dora Soll; parents, Roy and Ruth Soll; son, Adam Soll; grandson, Joseph A. Dugan; father-in-law, Richard Hansen.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Evan (Courtney) Soll of Omaha; stepsons, Michael, Jesse (Monique); granddaughter, Jessalyn Dugan all of Blair; brother, Jim (Charlotte) Soll of Audubon, Iowa; nephew, Ron (Sue) Soll of Manning, Iowa; niece, Barbi (Dave) Elmquist of Audubon; great-nieces and -nephew.
Memorials are suggested to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.