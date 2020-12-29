Memorial services for Allen Wiseman were set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Pelan Funeral Services—Tekamah. A visitation will be held two hours prior at the funeral home. All current health directives regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Wearing masks is encouraged and social distancing by household will occur. The 59-year-old Decatur man quietly passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at home in Decatur with his mom and family by his side. Burial will be at a later date.
Allen D. Wiseman, son of Betty and Herman (Hughes) Wiseman, was born Jan. 1, 1961 in Onawa, Iowa. He attended grade school and high school at Decatur Public Schools and continued his education at Northeast Tech Community College in Norfolk for auto mechanics. When he was done with college, he returned home to work for Paul Richards. He could rebuild starters, carburetors and alternators like no other. He also did work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a few years.
Al was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 23. When he was no longer able to work, he enjoyed being outside with his nieces, nephews, and of course, his dog Bubba.
His love for music was boundless. He spent hours just listening to his favorite albums and playing his guitar.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Herman; grandma, Leona Wiseman; grandparents, Robert and Beulah Hughes; aunt and uncle, Jana and Putsy Worley, Roberta and Neal Forrester; uncles, Gene Rowell and Jim Jacobs; cousin, Jerry Dell; good friend, Robert “Myrna” Sparks.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Wiseman; sister, Patti (Tom) DeCora; brother, Paul “Toad” Forrester; nephews, Phillip, Shannon, RyLee and Kyler; nieces, Laura (Sean), Kayla F., Mirrah and Lyla; close friends Mike Farrens, Ivan Marr, Bobby Brewer, Todd Claussen, Mark Mussack and James “Tuna” Phelps.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is is in charge of the arrangements.