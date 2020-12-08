Alli’s now an Amazon Hub

Anyone who has shopped online and had items shipped to their home have experienced the trepidation involved with delivery expectancy. That apprehensive feeling that the package may be pinched by porch pirates or prying eyes will peep at your parcel.
Well, Alli Keogh knows exactly what you’re feeling and she is here to help.
“I do a lot of shopping, especially on Amazon,” she said. “After a house fire forced us to re-locate, I began to have deliveries stolen from our porch.”
That’s when Keogh, owner of Alli’s Flower Shoppe in Oakland, looked into alternative drop off spots for her deliveries. She learned about Amazon Hub Lockers and decided to research the idea.
The Amazon Hub Locker is a secure place that allows you to pick up your packages at a time that’s convenient for you. No more worrying about packages left at your door while you’re out.
Keogh decided to apply to become a Hub Locker location. She designated her shop, located at 501 N. Oakland Avenue, as the place for safe and sound delivery.
To use her Hub Locker, Amazon customers simply add her Hub address to their Amazon address book; select her location as the shipping address during checkout; and await an email telling them their package has arrived.
“They will receive a scan code in the email,” Keogh said. “They bring in their code and I scan it with my phone and give them their package.”
Amazon Prime members are still able to get their packages free with two-day, one-day and same-day shipping.
Another convenient aspect of Amazon Hub Locker is returns. If you want to make a return, you can drop it off at a Locker regardless of where it was originally delivered.
Most items on Amazon.com can be delivered to a Locker, but there are a few restrictions – like an item’s size and weight. For example, a mattress would not be deliverable to a Hub Locker.
So far, Keogh has seen limited use of her Hub Locker. There have been a few younger people to make use of the service and a couple of gifts have arrived for clandestine delivery. But, with Christmas shopping there could be a marked increase.
“I’m super excited about Christmas deliveries,” Keogh said. “This is a good way to keep small eyes off Santa deliveries.”
There is no additional cost to use an Amazon Locker.
“For privacy and peace of mind it can’t be beat,” Keogh said.
