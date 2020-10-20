Memorial services for Aloma Forsberg were held Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. The 74-year-old Oakland woman went to meet her Lord on Oct. 10, 2020, at Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Neb. Burial was in Craig Cemetery, Craig, Neb.
Aloma was born in Omaha on Nov. 22, 1945, to John and Leona Rouse. She married Howard Forsberg June 28, 1969. To this union, they were blessed with two special daughters, Shirley Reyes and Dena Imus. Aloma and Howard remained in Oakland, where they raised their two girls.
Caring for people was one of Aloma’s special qualities. Working at Oakland Heights, Region IV, North Star Services and being a foster parent to 10 children made Aloma’s love for others really shine. She had a way about her that everyone loved. Aloma was very family oriented and accepted everyone for who they were. Everyone was welcomed in her home and treated as family. Watching her girls grow up and raise kids of their own were things Aloma took pride in.
Upon retiring, Aloma enjoyed holidays with her family. She loved preparing holiday meals with the help of her daughters and grandchildren. Visiting, and playing cards of course, were among her favorite activities. As the family grew, the great-grandchildren became her pride and joy. All the little ones loved being in their great-grandmother’s arms. She spent her final time enjoying the things she loved with the most important people in her life.
Aloma was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lloyd.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Forsberg; daughters, Shirley Reyes and Dena Imus; siblings, Lee (Linda) Rouse, Lynn Rouse, Annetta (Jerry) Swanson, LaRita Johnson, Bradley (Martha) Rouse, Debra Rouse, and Candice (Roger) Fehrer. She is also survived by five grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.