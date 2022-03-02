Alta Wolf, 82, of Decatur, passed away Feb. 17, 2022 at Burgess Health Center, Onawa, Iowa. Per Alta’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.
Alta Levohn was born July 31, 1939, in Decatur the daughter of Harold and Martha (Buck) Walter. She attended grade school in Decatur and graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1957.
Alta and Dale Robert Wolf were united into marriage Nov. 18, 1956 in Omaha. To this union two children were born, Tamala and Scott.
Alta continued her education and graduated with a cosmetology degree at Capital Beauty in Omaha. She worked at JC Penney for many years as a cosmetologist. Alta worked for many years as a newspaper correspondent. She enjoyed reading the Bible, sewing, knitting, and working on puzzles on the computer.
Alta was a member of the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a past member of the Decatur village board.
Survivors include her husband, Dale Wolf of Decatur; her children, Tamala (Tony) Pistello of Omaha and Scott (Sandy) Wolf of Fremont; grandchildren, Joel (Kayla) Pistello of Sioux City, Rachel Pistello, Sarah Pistello and Tasha Wolf all of Omaha, Codi Wolf of Houston, Texas, and Cami Wolf of Fremont; great-grandchildren, Ann Marie Pistello, and Andrew Pistello; sister, Margaret Tolby of Decatur; and several other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Martha (Buck) Walter; brothers, Harold Walter, Bill Walter, and Alma Walter; and parents-in-law, Robert and Hazel (Sheuey) Wolf.
