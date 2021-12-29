Funeral services for Alvin Cooper were held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Uehling Auditorium. Burial took place with military honors at Swaburg Baptist Cemetery, in rural Hooper. He passed away Dec. 16, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Millard at the age of 96.
Alvin Glenn Cooper was born Feb. 4, 1925, to John and Mary (Workman) Cooper in North Platte. Alvin volunteered in the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1943 and served an extensive military career in the Air Force and Army from 1943 through 1969. This allowed him travel to many places.
After retirement from the Army, he worked at Alabama Aviation College. He went on to work at Northrop Corporation before teaching psychology, counseling and guidance at Troy State University in Alabama.
Alvin joined American Legion Post No. 196 soon after moving to Uehling in 1990 and was always grateful that he had become a member. He was proud of his 26 years in the U.S. military and had great pride in all soldiers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dorothy Ann Chamberlain; sons, Bruce and Stephen Cooper; brothers, Jerome and Ronald Cooper.
He is survived by his wife, Mona; son, Dr. Michael (Dr. Carla) Brandon; grandsons, Aaron and Joshua Brandon; brother, William Cooper; many nieces and nephews.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.