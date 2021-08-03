An embarrassment of riches

As I write this, it is July 29, 2021. Typically, we open up our house in the evening to catch the 60-degree summer breezes, but not last night. When we got up, it was already 77 degrees. Jim and I talked about who was going to make breakfast with no resolution. I could tell that he wanted me to do the cooking.
After sharing a cup of coffee on our patio, we both headed out. His mission was to move a large limb that broke and greeted us yesterday in the roadway just north of our house. His tools were a Hough loader and chain saw. I headed out to my garden, with multiple empty ice cream buckets and seeds in hand. My garden goals were three-fold: harvest, plant and water.
There are many full sized tomatoes growing in my garden, but they are still green. With this heat, even the ripening of my cherry tomatoes is slowing. I don’t think the haze from the fires is helping either. None the less, I was able to pick 22 small portions of deliciousness. Just one yellow summer squash was ready, rather than the two or three often harvested. Sitting on the ground weeding and planting, I noticed a couple of radishes seemed ready, so pulled them in anticipation of using them for garnish. Typically, Jim is my digger, but since he was busy with tasks beyond my skill set, I even dug some potatoes.
As the summer sun shined on me, I thought about how tasty our own garden grown potatoes topped with butter, salt and parsley would be.
After about an hour, Jim was getting hungry and hot, so returned to the air-conditioned house to start breakfast. I was not done with what I wanted to accomplish, so I continued by moving onto watering. As I was giving my bean plants a drink, I noticed that pods had grown to a harvestable length and returned to a harvest mode. After working outside for 90 minutes, with produce-filled buckets in hand, I returned to the 78-degree coolness in our house, while the outside had heated up to a very humid 87.
Relief. The smell of cooking bacon greeted me with a delectable breakfast closely following. What a wonderful early morning!
I then retreated to my computer to write this article and check my mail, morning headlines and Facebook. The passage below came up as a memory from July 29, 2016. (Know that the weather for that day had a high of 87 and low of 65.)
What a wonderful day to bake and can! As I was working in my kitchen, I reflected on our mission trip to Nicaragua this January. The families in the village where we worked had a monthly family income of $42.50. Water was carried in five-gallon buckets to homes, after being pumped by hand. The floors were dirt and windows had no screens or glass. Food was cooked over a wood fire with inadequate ventilation. Due to drought conditions, yields were down from 60 bags of edible beans per harvest to one. I am so thankful for a bountiful garden, screens on my house and clean water.
Yes, I am still thankful for a bountiful garden, screens and clean water. I even collected over $31 just in fair premiums just last week. This year I can add my gratitude for air conditioning and being able to garden long enough to outwait Jim on meal preparation duties. He makes such a good breakfast!
Love gardening and livin’ in Craig.