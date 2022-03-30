A celebration of the life of Angela Bryan was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later date in Craig Cemetery. She passed away at her home in Craig on March 20, 2022, at the age of 42.
Angela Jo was born to Cindy and Paul Norton in West Point on Jan. 11, 1980. She attended Oakland-Craig Public Schools, graduating in 1998.
Her greatest pride was being the mother of three beautiful children: Alexa Jade, age 21; Amon Jaxon, 18; and Avery James, 16.
She spent her life taking care of others, from taking care of children to working as a direct support staff at North Star Services for many years. She also received her LPN at Kaplan University.
Angie is survived by her three children; her parents; her three sisters: Jamie Norton and her three children, Brynn, Blayr, and Bria; Alyssa (Jeremiah) Blomker, and her two children, Brooks and Tate; her youngest sister, Courtney Norton; her grandmother, Janice; her aunts and uncles; a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her biological father, Keith Bryan; her grandfather, Fred Woerner; grandmother, Connie Eckdahl; her aunt, Kathy Bryan; her best friend, Casey Beltz.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.