Memorial services for Angela Harney will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later date. The Oakland woman passed away Feb. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in a traffic accident. She was 44.
Angela Christine was born Jan. 13, 1978, to Tom and Nancy (Timm) Cady in Omaha and was raised on a farm outside of Herman with her family. She participated in 4-H, many school activities and athletics before graduating from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1996. She attended Wayne State College where she received a business degree.
Angela was united in marriage to Shannon Harney on Aug. 5, 2000, in Oakland. To this union were born the light of Angela’s life, her children.
Angela was employed throughout her life in various positions that allowed her to attend her children’s many activities. She will be remembered for her dedication as a mother.
Angela was known for always providing meals and a warm home for her children’s teammates and many friends. She loved being outdoors and was an avid gardener, always eager to share with anyone.
Angela was an accomplished hiker. Nothing made her happier than the times her children were able to join her on her adventures.
Angela is survived by her husband, Shannon Harney; her four children, Tyson, Jaden, Taryn and Jaxon of Oakland; her parents, Tom and Nancy (Timm) Cady of Blair; mother-in-law, Barb Harney of Craig; her sisters Stephanie (Eric) Roberts of Spring, Texas, Catherine Cady (Shawn Cole) of Fremont, brother Matt (Jennifer) Cady of Fremont; sister-in-law Wendi (Joe) Anderson of Oakland; her grandmother, Kathryn Timm of Fremont; nieces Erica, Adri and Taylor of Spring, Texas, Chloe of Fremont, Piper of Omaha; nephews Riley of Fremont, Keegan of Omaha and Braylon Anderson of Oakland; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Stanley “Bucky” Harney of Craig; grandparents Jack and Elaine Cady of Arlington; and grandfather Paul “Pete” Timm, Jr. of West Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Oakland Public Library or Oakland’s First United Methodist Church.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.