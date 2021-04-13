Area players, coaches, to take part in NEN Football Classic

Three area coaches and a handful of area players have Saturday, June 12, marked on their calendar this year.
That is the date of the 2021 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic, as announced by its Board of Directors. The players, coaches and officials have been named for this year’s game, which will take place at Norfolk’s Veteran’s Memorial Field at noon that day.
Several area players were tapped to play for BRLD coach Dan Maresh and the White Team, including Tekamah-Herman’s Eli Lingle.
The Tiger senior called playing in the all-star game a once in a lifetime experience.
“I am extremely honored to be selected to participate in the game this year,” he said. “I think this is a great way to show all of my coaches that all the hard work they did with me really paid off.”
An honorable mention all-district selection following the 2020 season, Lingle plans to join the Dakota Wesleyan football squad in the fall.
“It is a great opportunity to learn from other coaches and players before going to college at Dakota Wesleyan,” Lingle added. “I am looking forward to representing Tekamah Herman Schools at the game.”
Others players on the White squad include Derek Petersen of BRLD; Mike Brands and Caden Nelson of Oakland-Craig and Brett Uhing of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Maresh was named the head coach for the White team. He was an assistant for the White team in 2015.
“I’m excited to be part of a very special event,” Maresh said. “It’s an honor to work with some very outstanding players and coaches in Northeast Nebraska. The All-Star Classic makes it a tremendous week for the players and coaches and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
Maresh’s coaching staff will include two assistants from his staff at BRLD, Mason Alitz and TJ Hilsinger. They will be joined by Rusty Rautenberg of Elkhorn Valley, Trevor Staman of Norfolk and David Stricklin of Humphrey St. Francis.