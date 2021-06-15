Area players, coaches to take part in Warrior Classic

Several area players, as well as three area coaches, have been picked to take part in the 2021 Warrior Basketball Classic. The annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 19, at the Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus in Fremont. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
Caragan Tietz and Isabel Freemont of the BRLD Lady Wolverines will be teammates on the girls Dark team, which also features star players Sidney Swanson and Reese Snodgrass of West Point-Beemer as well as Riley Pokorny and Cassie Pieper of Howells-Dodge. The Dark team will be coached by Rod Peters of BRLD and Taylor Shepard of West Point-Beemer.
The girls Light team features another West Point-Beemer player in Rachel Groth, Cierra Kluthe of the 2021 Class C-1 girls state champion North Bend Central Tigers and Pender’s Ashley Ostrand and Zoey Lemkuhl.
Linda Walker of Wahoo and Nate Pribnow of Archbishop Bergan will be the girls Light team coaches.
A pair of brothers will be on the sideline in the boys game as Cory Meyer of BRLD and Aaron Meyer of Oakland-Craig will be coaching the boys Dark team.
Lucas Vogt of BRLD, along with Gunnar Ray and Jaron Meyer of Oakland-Craig, are among members of the boys Dark team, which also includes North Bend Central’s Jaxon Wietfeld.
The opposite side features a father and son duo as Kevin Scheef of Wahoo and Jake Scheef of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder will be coaching the boys light team.
Three LVSS players will be playing for Coach Jake Scheef one final time in the Warrior Classic: Garrett Kriete, Connor Larson and Riley Hoetfelker. Other players with EHC ties suiting up for the boys Light team include Jacob Tomcak of the Class D-1 boys runner-up Howells-Dodge Jaguars.
Full rosters include:
Girls Dark:
BRLD: Caragan Tietz, Isabel Freemont; Howells-Dodge: Cassie Pieper, Riley Pokorny; Mead: Rebecca Halbmaier; Wahoo: Kharissa Eddie; West Point-Beemer: Reese Snodgrass, Sidney Swanson.
Coaches: Rod Peters (BRLD) and Taylor Shepard (WP-B)
Girls Light:
Archbishop Bergan: Lauren Baker; Fort Calhoun: Abbie Anderson; North Bend Central: Cierra Kluthe; Pender: Ashley Ostrand, Zoey Lemkuhl; Wahoo: Kelsie Sears, Toni Greenfield; West Point-Beemer: Rachel Groth.
Coaches: Linda Walker (Wahoo) and Nate Pribnow (Bergan)
Boys Dark:
Arlington: Aiden Foreman; BRLD: Lucas Vogt; Bishop Neumann: Kolton Cada; Elkhorn: Colton Uhing; Fort Calhoun: Brant Hilzendeger; Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Ben Ulrich; Mead: Bailey LaCroix, Hunter Pickworth; North Bend Central: Jaxon Wietfeld; Oakland-Craig: Gunnar Ray, Jaron Meyer.
Coaches: Cory Meyer (BRLD) and Aaron Meyer (Oakland-Craig).
Boys Light:
Ashland-Greenwood: Aiden Lindley; Bennington: Silas Hughes; Douglas County West: Carson Roubicek, Kyle Marick; Howells-Dodge: Jacob Tomcak; Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Connor Larson, Garrett Kriete, Riley Hoetfelker; Wahoo: Trevor Kasischke, Triston Keeney; Yutan: Brady Timm.
Coaches: Kevin Scheef (Wahoo) and Jake Scheef (Logan View/Scribner-Snyder)