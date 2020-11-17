No new rentals until January 2021 at the earliest, council says
The surge in local coronavirus numbers led Tekamah City Council to close down City Auditorium—again.
During its brief meeting Thursday night, the council voted to suspend new rentals through the end of the year. The council said they would revisit the matter in January.
The few engagements that are booked still can be held, but the council directed City Clerk Karolyn McElroy to contact the renters to learn if they want to change their plans—such as choosing another date, or an alternate site.
Should they choose to stay at the auditorium, those prospective renters will have to complete a reopening plan through Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. The current Directed Health Measure, which is in effect through the end of the month, limits indoor gatherings to 25 percent of rated occupancy. For the auditorium, that’s just over 200.
The area is experiencing a surge in case counts. As of last Thursday, there were 182 active coronavirus cases in Burt County, an increase of 79 over the previous week and 23 in just two days. The county’s positivity rate topped 40 percent during the prior week.
In other business Nov. 12, the council:
—Accepted a health insurance renewal package offered by Burt County Insurance. The renewal comes with an increased premium cost of about 11 percent—from $20,479 per month to $22,768 per month. The renewal also shows increased deductibles for city employees.
Agent Misti Johnson said the 11 percent increase is the lowest hike she had seen while researching the city’s health insurance. She said some ranged as high as 23 percent.
—Passed a resolution refining the city’s building permit fee schedule.
The new fee structure doesn’t change the cost calculation table but it does include provisions to discount building permit fees or any political subdivision, nonprofit organization or tax-exempt entity at the council’s discretion. The the change clears the way for the city to reduce, or remove, the $27,500 charged to Tekamah-Herman Schools for their expansion project. City officials said an agreement had been reached on that front, but because it was not an agenda item it could not be voted upon last week.
Zoning Administrator John Manson told the council Thursday night that the city has incurred nearly $10,000 in costs for the school district $12.5 million project. The project also provides the city with a new street and improved utility lines in the area.
—Tabled for clarification Ordinance 1304 which would require the use of demolition permits.
The intent is to make sure demolition projects follow certain procedures.
The council also heard second reading of an ordinance refining the job description for the building inspector/zoning administrator.
—Approved a new rental agreement with HunTel CableVision for equipment space on the city’s water tower. The new agreement covers the very limited amount of equipment American Broadband has on the tower. Most of what it had has been taken over by Last Mile Solutions.
—After adjourning from a closed session called to protect the public interest, directed City Attorney Matt Munderloh to draft a resolution banning parking on North 17th St. between Q and R streets. The area is north of Firemen’s Park.