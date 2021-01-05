 Skip to main content
Area teams in holiday tournament action

Area teams got in some holiday tournament action earlier in the week, with one of the area schools getting a sweep.

BRLD came away with a sweep of the Louisville Holiday Tournament Championship on Wednesday as the girls defeated Louisville 53-37 while the two-time defending Class C2 boys state champions had to hold off a furious rally by the host Lions to win 66-63.

BRLD swept Nebraska City in their opening round games on Monday with the girls winning 58-34 and the boys 62-51.

Caragan Tietz led the 6-2 Lady Wolverines with a game-high 21 points in the win over Louisville while McKenzie Murphy added 11. Dylan Beutler led four Wolverine players in double figures with 21 in the boys game. Elliott Nottleman and Zach Hegge each added 11 while Micah Henschen pitched in with 10.

Now 5-1 on the season, BRLD was scheduled for action on Monday, Jan. 4 when the girls host Wayne. The girls and boys travel to Class B Elkhorn North for a doubleheader on Thursday, January 7.

Oakland-Craig took part in the Malcolm Holiday Tournament, with the girls placing third after a 57-14 win over Wilber-Clatonia and the boys winning the championship after a 50-38 over Wilber-Clatonia.

O-C began the tournament on Monday with a split against Malcolm, with the girls losing 59-40 and the boys winning 52-50 on a buzzer-beater by Jaden Harney.

Makenna Pearson led O-C with 10 points in the loss to Malcolm. In the boys win, Coulter Thiele led the Knights with 14 points and Gunnar Ray added 13.

Sadie Nelson led O-C with 23 points in the win over W-C for third place in the tournament.

Oakland-Craig was to see action on Saturday, Jan. 2, when they host Elmwood-Murdock in a doubleheader. E-M’s girls were currently 5-4 while the boys were 0-7.

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s girls dropped a 40-39 decision to Omaha Brownell-Talbot in the opening round of the Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament on Monday. Sophia Vacha led the Lady Raiders with 17 points. LVSS bounced back with a 44-23 win over the host team for third place on Wednesday. Fort Calhoun won the boys side of the tournament with a 48-45 win over the Raiders.

LVSS is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when the Raiders travel to Valley to take on Douglas County West in a doubleheader. Both DC West teams were undefeated as of press time.

