Area teams open play this week

Schools across the state start their winter sports seasons this week, that includes the county’s other two schools, BRLD and Oakalnd-Craig.
At BRLD, in what likely will be the last year of the cooperative agreement between Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur Northeast, the Wolverines basketball teams are looking for a repeat performance from the 2020-21 campaign that saw both clubs qualify for the state tournament.
But it’ll be a tall order.
Girls coach Rod Peters starts his 10th year at the helm of a team that features a prospective all-state selection in senior center Jordan Snyder. A second-team all-East Husker Conference selection last year, Snyder averaged just under 14 points and better than seven rebounds per game.
Joining her is Alyssa Buchholz, a third team all-EHC selection who averaged over eight points and five rebounds per game.
Peters said behind them, the team will have to get bigger contributions from some of its newer players.
The Wolverines also will be in new surroundings. After qualifying for the Class C2 state tourney last year, Peters’ team will compete at the C1 level this time around. They are slotted into Subdistrict 7 with Battle Creek, Pierce, Wayne and Winnebago.
The BRLD boys also move up to Class C1 after a four-year run at the C2 state tourney that included two state championships and finishing third the other two times.
But gone from those teams are four-year starters Dylan Buetler and Lucas Vogt, both of whom scored over 1,000 points in their varsity careers.
Wolverine coach Corey Meyer has only two returning lettermen in camp in junior Elliott Nottleman, a 6-foot-2 forward who was a starter last season, and 6-foot senior forward Caden Hansen.
With a number of new faces in new places, Meyer said it was too early to tell what kind of team the Wolverines will put on the floor.
The only thing he expects, he said, is that his players compete and give their best at all times.
The BRLD boys join Wayne, West Point-Beemer and Winnebago in Class C1’s Subdistrict 7.
Both Wolverine teams open the 2021-22 campaign Thursday night when they host Omaha Nation in Lyons. They hit the road Saturday to take on Homer before visiting Pierce on Dec. 7.
The BRLD wrestling team also gets its season going Saturday when they venture into tournament action at Nebraska City.
Coach Lance Sovde said his team has the best numbers they have ever had. Included in that count is BRLD’s first state medal winner for in junior Daven Whitley who placed sixth at 285 at last spring’s Class C state tourney.
Sovde thinks better numbers will make his young team more competitive as team, not just as individuals.
O-C opens at hoop season at home
Oakland-Craig’s basketball teams open the new season at home Thursday when they host former East Husker Conference rival Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
Boys coach Aaron Meyer, the dean of East Husker cage mentors, said his team lost a lot to graduation, but what it lost in experience it makes up for with size and athleticism.
Topping the list, literally, are 6-foot-7 junior Brayden Selk, 6-6 senior Amon Bryan and 6-6 junior Grant Seagren. The only returning player with varsity credentials is 6-4 senior forward Carson Thomsen who brings back eight points and four rebounds per game.
Meyer said his team will have to shift from being an up-tempo, man-to-man ball club to being more of a half-court zone type of team whose biggest challenge will be developing experience and depth.
The opposite is true on the girls team where head coach Scott Guzinski starts his second year with plenty of starting experience and one of the best players in the league in junior guard Sadie Nelson who averaged 17 points per game last season.
Although there isn’t a senior on the squad, Guzinski said his junior class is very solid. Sadie’s twin sister Chaney averaged over 12 points per game last year, both are two-time letter winners. The class also includes another two-time letter winner in Guzinski’s daughter, Sydney, and another set of twins in Shea and Laryn Johnson, all of whom could form the starting lineup for a team that wants to press and play with plenty of pace.
Guzinski’s team should see its first major test of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 7, when the Knights visit Clarkson/Leigh who, like O-C, is projected to have one of the top Class C2 girls teams in the area.
In the wrestling room, Knights coach Matt Nelson said his team will be young and inexperienced as a whole, but the group has a high ceiling.
His team returns state qualifiers in senior Tavis Uhing and sophomore Ben Loftis.
Nelson said a bigger group is taking part in preseason workouts and more filled weights should help make the team more competitive.
The Knights open the season Saturday at the Howells-Dodge Invitational. The dual season opens Dec. 7 when Tekamah-Herman visits the O-C gym.