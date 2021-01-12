Area teams see hardwood action

Oakland-Craig, BRLD and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder all saw quite a bit of action this week.
The O-C Lady Knights kicked off the 2021 half of their season with a thrilling 55-52 win over Elmwood-Murdock. In a tight game from start to finish, O-C held a 15-13 lead after one quarter before E-M tied it up at 24-all at the halfway point. After fallling behind 41-38 after three quarters, a 17-11 rally brought O-C from behind for the win.
Chaney Nelson blistered the nets for 26 points, 15 of those coming on five three-pointers. Sadie Nelson added 13 points and Sydney Guzinski pitched in with 10.
The O-C boys held a slim two-point lead over Elmwood-Murdock at halftime, 18-16, before outscoring E-M 31-13 in the second half for a 49-29 win, their 10th in a row.
Gunnar Ray led the 10-2 Knights with 19 points while Jaron Meyer added 10.
The Knights upped their win streak to 11 in a row with a 58-51 win over GACC on Tuesday. Ray again led O-C with 15 points with Coulter Thiele and Jaden Harney adding 12 points apiece.
O-C was next in action on Friday with a doubleheader at Stanton with girls varsity set to tip off at 5 p.m. The girls also were to take part in the inaugural Nebraska Girls Showcase on Saturday at 5 p.m. against the host team and 10-0 Broken Bow.
The BRLD girls went 1-1 over the week, beginning with a 70-32 win over Wayne on Monday.
Caragan Tietz led the Lady Wolverines with 19 points with Alyssa Buchholz and Jordan Snyder adding 14 points apiece. They followed that with a 65-26 loss to undefeated Class B Elkhorn North on Thursday. The newest Elkhorn school completed the sweep with an 84-76 win in the boys game.
BRLD was scheduled for action on Saturday, travelling to West Point-Beemer for a doubleheader before visiting Tekamah-Herman for a doubleheader on Tuesday evening.
The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders earned a split at Douglas County West in Valley on Tuesday. The girls fell 61-46 while the boys earned a thrilling 54-52 win.
Valerie Uehling and Josie Kahlandt led the Lady Raiders with 10 points apiece in the loss to DC West. Connor Larson and Garrett Kriete led the LVSS boys with 15 points apiece with Kayl Francis adding 11 in the win.
The Lady Raiders rebounded with a 48-35 win over Fort Calhoun on Thursday. The boys netted a 57-55 win.
LVSS was set to take on Stanton Saturday before heading to Wahoo on Tuesday to take on Bishop Neumann.