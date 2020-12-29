Arlington sweeps hoop doubleheader at THS

Tekamah-Herman closed out the pre-Christmas portion of the basketball schedule dropping a doubleheader Arlington at home Dec. 19.
After struggling to adapt to Arlington’s match-up 3-2 zone, the Tiger girls hung with the Arlington throughout the first half and into the third quarter. But a 28-point performance by Lady Eagle Kailynn Gubbels proved to be the difference as Arlington came away with a 52-42 win.
Gubbels went 10-of-13 from the field and went 8-12 at the line after hitting her first eight foul shots. Kylie Bruning added nine, including a 3-6 performance at the line. As a team, finished 14-24 from the foul line.
Maggie Sheets led the Tigers with 17 points, with 12 of those coming from behind the three-point line. Halle Olsen added 11.
The Tigers went 18-27 from the line, with Preslee Hansen hitting six of seven.
Coach David Erisken said his team did a nice job of taking what Arlington’s defense gave them through the first half. Eriksen said his team started to waste possessions as the game went on.
“When I look back at film, I felt like we’ve beat ourselves,” he said. “We can’t seem to get over that hump where we have some bad stretches that, ultimately, cost us the game.”
The Arlington boys had a much easier contest against the Tigers, as the Eagles rolled to a 30-9 halftime lead and never looked back in cruising to a 53-22 win.
Aiden Foreman led the Eagles with a game-high 17 points. Logan Kaup added 11.
Jed Hoover led Tekamah-Herman with 13 points with Wyatt Deemer adding seven.
Both Tiger squads carried a 2-5 mark heading into the holiday break.
Their next action was scheduled for Dec. 28-29 when they take part in holiday tournament play at Madison. Both sets of Tigers begin defense of their 2019 Madison titles against their counterparts from Elgin Public/Pope John. The EPPJ girls are 5-2 following a 52-44 loss to Creightonm last Monday while the boys are 3-5 following a 58-55 loss to Creighton.