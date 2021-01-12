Around Craig--More shameless promotion

In Craig, there are 88 water bills that go to residences. Soon, there will be 89. Moving in a small, pre-built house onto a slab might not be a big deal other places, but it is here. That one addition is over a 1 percent increase in our housing stock in 2021 and the second new residence added in the last 12 months.
If I was a few decades younger and looking to buy a ‘fixer-upper,’ I would give serious consideration to a house currently for sale in the village. It is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house with 1,886 square feet of room. A recent drop has the house priced at $25,000. That’s just $13 a square foot!
While I have not toured the house, I have checked the pictures on Zillow. What is Zillow? It’s an online real estate marketplace company. From the photos, the basement looks solid. As evidenced by one bedroom ceiling, replacing the roof might be warranted. It sits on a large, south sloping lot that would allow for a large garden. In 2017 the taxes were $717 and there is even a small garage.
Just like the state of Nebraska, living in Craig is not for everyone, but the pluses are numerous. It’s a quiet village. Our phone company is a dividend paying cooperative who provides ‘Fiber Fast Internet’ to every household for a base cost of $19.95 with 15 cents per gigabyte of data. A free router is provided and free e-mail address with junk/spam filter. It would be perfect for a home run business or remote job. Our dividend check in December of 2020 was $955.75. It is the best cooperative of which we have been a member, ever!
Knowing about schools is always an important factor in selecting real estate. Oakland-Craig Public Schools provides busing, which neither Tekamah-Herman on the east, nor West Point Public on the west does. Now, while test scores are not everything, they are interesting. When looking at GreatSchools ratings, which are based on a comparison of high school standardized test results, O-C High School scores a 6 on a 10-point scale 10, beating surrounding districts, with 3/10 for T-H, 2/10 for West Point-Beemer, 5/10 for Logan View and 4/10 for Lyons-Decatur Northeast.
We have lived in Craig since 1976. We could move and live most anywhere. Over the decades, we have talked about that on our travels. We choose to stay, as we love this quiet village. Sure, there are problems, but that could be said of any place. It was a great place for us to raise a family and still is a great place to live.
Love livin’ in Craig.
P.S. I am not getting any fee from any Realtor about my shameless promotion of village real estate.