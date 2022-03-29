around craig

A hot time in the old town
The population of a village in Burt County nearly doubled. For one night, that is.
The Craig Fire and Rescue Association held its 89th annual Firemen’s Ball on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The attendees listened and danced to the music provided by the five musicians of the Silver Moon band, who played a mixture of oldies, country and rock.
The site was the Craig Community Center, also known as the old school gym, where attendees (over the age of 21) could purchase refreshments from the cash bar run by members of the fire department and rescue squad.
These volunteers not only gave prompt helpful service that night, but are on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. When their pager goes off, they quickly respond whether it is a fire call or a medical emergency.
In addition, they give many hours of their time to be up to date on training requirements and assuring their equipment is in top shape.
Living in a community with so many dedicated volunteers is definitely one of the reasons I—
Love livin’ in Craig.