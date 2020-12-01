A celebration of life service for Art Mussack, 93, will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service is planned in Decatur’s Hillcrest Cemetery. He passed away on Nov. 23, 2020, due to complications from the coronavirus.
Arthur Richard Mussack was born April 28, 1927, in Kimball, Neb., to Roy D. and Lena Heath Mussack.
The family moved to Decatur in 1936. Art attended country school until 1937, when the Dist. 11 Farrens Schoolhouse burned and the students went to school in Decatur for the rest of the term. He attended high school in Decatur for 2.5 years, then spent 6 months of his junior year in Monta Bello, Calif. During his time in California, he spent the morning of his school day in regular classes and the remainder of the day learning the meat cutting trade. His senior year, the family returned to Decatur where Art graduated in 1945.
He entered the service in 1946 where he spent two years in Combat Engineers operating construction machinery to build roads in Korea. He was discharged in March of 1947.
On April 9, 1949, he married Janice Kruse at Tekamah. To this union were born five children: Larry, Carol, John, Peggy, and Dennis.
Art farmed for many years in Iowa and Nebraska. He also worked in trucking and carpentry. He loved music and dancing, riding in chuck wagon races and spending winters in Mesa, Ariz. In 1999, Art and Janice celebrated 50 years of marriage. Art was a member of the United Methodist Church, the American Legion and VFW Post No. 6926, and spent eight years on the Decatur School Board.
Art was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice and was the last of his five brothers and sisters and their spouses.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Larry (Kathy), Carol Campbell, John (Nina), Peggy (Keith) Smith, Dennis (Kathy); six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Memorials are suggested to United Methodist Church in Decatur, Decatur Senior Citizen Center or the Decatur Fire and Rescue
