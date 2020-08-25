Opening their 2020 softball season on the road, Tekamah-Herman was unable to hold up in a 13-5 loss to Ashland-Greenwood in six innings Aug. 20.
Ryan Braniff suffered the complete game loss in the circle.
The Tigers came away with eight hits in the contest. Emma Wakehouse, Maggie Sheets and Rachel Sadler drilled two hits apiece. Wakehouse tripled and doubled while scoring two runs and driving in one. Sheets had a double among her offensive output while scoring one run and driving in two. Sadler drove in a run.
LeAnn Hawkins doubled and scored a run while Halle Olsen singled and scored a run.
Coach Abby Sheets’ Tigers got the 2020 season off on the right track with a 9-2 win in their jamboree home game over Fort Calhoun on Tuesday.
Braniff pitched the win. Jenna Voskamp and Morgan Lewis also saw time in the circle.
Lacey Petersen and Lewis led the Tiger offense with two hits apiece, with Lewis powering a triple and Petersen adding a double. Petersen scored two runs and drove in one while Lewis scored a run.
Rachel Sadler drove in two runs with a double that gave the Tigers the lead for good.
The Tigers were scheduled to travel to Fort Calhoun for a triangular including Weeping Water on Monday, Aug. 24. On Thursday, they travel to Dodge for a triangular involving East Husker Conference rival Highway 91 and one of the top Class C teams in the state in West Point’s Guardian Angels Central Catholic before taking part in the GACC Invite on Saturday.