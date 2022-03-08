Banquet speaker offers second program

The area will get more bang for its collective buck when nationally-known community revitalization consultant Jeff Siegler comes to town March 21.
Siegler is the guest speaker at Tekamah Chamber of Commerce’s annual Employee Banquet, set for 5:30 p.m. that evening.
Siegler, founder of Revitalize, or Die, a nationally known, civic pride consulting firm, will be speaking at the banquet about crating pride in a community.
But that’s not all he’s doing.
He will also present a daytime session that will be a different topic than his presentation at the banquet. In a session that runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Carson Civic Center, Siegler will address “Combating Apathy Through Civic Pride.” A chamber spokesman said that for the $20 per person registration fee, participants will be provided lunch, a notepad, pen and an abundance of information on ways to make our community a better place to be.
Each person will take away an action plan on how anyone can better the community.
Registration can be accomplished in person at Chatterbox Brews or online at https://www.tekamah.life/revitalize-or-die/
Back from a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, the annual Employee Banquet, sponsored by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, is set for Monday, March 21, 2022. The event will be held at Tekamah City Auditorium, inside the Carson Civic Center.
The evening starts with a social time at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6.
Chamber members are asked to RSVP by March 11 with the number of people attending. The information can be sent to tekamahchamber@gmail.com or PO Box 231 Tekamah, NE 68061.
The banquet also will feature the announcement of the 2022 Citizen of the Year.