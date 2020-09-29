Hey high school age youth! We are so excited to encourage you take part in a NEW Nebraska 4-H youth leadership ambassador team.
As a part of this group we hope you can be a voice on the youth perspective, develop and practice leadership skills that you can take back to your communities, and collaborate with Extension Staff and 4-Hers across the state to plan and implement a 4-H Youth Leadership Conference!
The deadline for applications for the ambassador team is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020! Apply at: https://go.unl.edu/rcoe
If selected, our first meeting will be a zoom meeting on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 4-6 p.m. CT. From there we’ll meet monthly to create an amazing experience for you and other high schoolers across the state!
The 4-H Youth Leadership Conference will be held July 1-3, 2021 at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp in Halsey, Neb.!
If you have questions or would like to know more please contact Julie Kreikemeier (julia.kreikemeier@unl.edu) or Stacey Keys (stacey.keys@unl.edu)!