The Burt County 4-H/FFA Beef Weigh Day usually scheduled the first part of January at Johnnie Johnson’s farm is on hold as of right now. Once Burt County gets out of the “red” Covid-19 Risk Dial we can schedule a date and time that will be safe for everyone. We are required to follow all Extension guidance according to our county zone color (e.g., if either your local health department or State DHM is in the red zone, Extension/4-H programs, meetings and events must be delivered virtually).
2020 4-H Scholarship Recipients
All 2020 4-H Council Scholarship recipients should now be finishing their first semester of college and should submit their paperwork for their scholarships! Paperwork includes a copy of semester grades or a schedule for second semester classes. A thank you note to the 4-H Council is also a nice touch if you haven’t done that yet! Mail or email to the Burt County Extension Office at 111 N 13th Street, Tekamah, NE 68061 or email to mloftis2@unl.edu.
Call for 4-H Photography
Whether it’s your favorite photo you’ve taken this fall or one you took to the county fair, we want to see it! Submit your favorite photo for a chance to be showcased. The 4-H photography showcase offers members a project exhibition opportunity beyond traditional print media. 4-H’ers are invited to submit their favorite photo they’ve taken for a chance to have it showcased online for thousands of 4-H fans to admire.
Find more information at: https://4h.unl.edu/photography-showcase