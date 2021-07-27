Benefit to aid Don't Stress the Dress

A Ladies Night Out will benefit the Don’t Stress the Dress program. The event is set for Friday, Aug. 13, at Oakland City Auditorium. The event includes dinner, dessert and a basket bash.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.
Don’t Stress the Dress is a volunteer project that takes in donations of gently used formal gowns, shoes, jewelry and accessories. The clothes and accessories are then given free of charge to area junior and senior class girls to help them have a magical prom experience.
Funding is needed, however, for incidental expenses, such as dry cleaning.
According to event coordinator Shara Johnson, over 900 dresses have been given away in the project’s 12-year history.
For more information, or to donate a basket, contact Shara Johnson at 402-380-1156; or via e-mail at dontstressthedress.org.