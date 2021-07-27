 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Benefit to aid Don't Stress the Dress

Benefit to aid Don't Stress the Dress

A Ladies Night Out will benefit the Don’t Stress the Dress program. The event is set for Friday, Aug. 13, at Oakland City Auditorium. The event includes dinner, dessert and a basket bash.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available at the door.

Don’t Stress the Dress is a volunteer project that takes in donations of gently used formal gowns, shoes, jewelry and accessories. The clothes and accessories are then given free of charge to area junior and senior class girls to help them have a magical prom experience.

Funding is needed, however, for incidental expenses, such as dry cleaning.

According to event coordinator Shara Johnson, over 900 dresses have been given away in the project’s 12-year history.

For more information, or to donate a basket, contact Shara Johnson at 402-380-1156; or via e-mail at dontstressthedress.org.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Maureen LaPour
Community

Maureen LaPour

A celebration of the life of Maureen LaPour is planned for 4 p.m. on Sept. 11, 2021, at A View Venue, 13267 State St., in Omaha. The former Te…

Richard Stork
Burt County

Richard Stork

Memorial services for Richard Stork were Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Graveside services followed in Herma…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News