Heedum Field at Fremont’s Memorial Park historically has not been a pleasant place for Tekamh-Herman football teams.
The place lived up to its reputation last Friday night as third-ranked Archbishop Bergan rolled to a 63-0 win.
The Tigers fell to 1-6 on the season, 0-2 in District 2 action. Bergan improved to 7-0, 3-0 in the district, and has a showdown at top-ranked Oakland-Craig on Friday.
The green-clad Knights showed no intention of looking past the Tigers. Bergan took advantage of an interception on the game’s second play from scrimmage, needing only one of their own to score. Quarterback Koa McIntyre linked up with Chris Pinales for a 28-yard touchdown with only 17 seconds off the game clock.
It didn’t get much better from there for the Tigers. Bergan scored on all seven of its first half possession to take a 49-0 lead into halftime.
Two TDs at the end of the first quarter came in unconventional ways. McIntyre hooked up with Shea Gossett at the business end of a double-reverse pass play for a 54-yard scoring bomb. On Bergan’s next possession, McIntyre hit Gavin Logeman in the flat near the line of scrimmage. Logeman then flipped the ball to lineman Nolan Thomsen circling around the end for a 12-yard TD run.
In the fourth quarter, Bergan kicker Alex Langenfeld lined up for a 49-yard field goal try. The kick was deflected by the interior of the Tiger defense. But the ball continued toward the goal line, making it all the way to the end zone where Bergan’s Lucas Pruss fell on it for a touchdown.
But it wasn’t all trickery.
Bergan’s defense limited Tekamah-Herman to a season-low 71 yards of total offense. The Tigers racked up nearly a third of that yardage, 27 yards, on a drive late in the fourth quarter that pushed to the Bergan 21 before stalling out. Sophomore running back Logan Burt did most of the work on the drive, collecting all of his team high 35 rushing yards during the drive.
The Knights also used the kicking game to their advantage. Bergan used punt returns to set up good field position and their special teams limited the Tigers to an average of just over 13 yards on kickoff returns as Longenfeld recorded two touchbacks.
Garrison Potadle’s 10 tackles, including five unassisted stops, led the T-H defenders. Kody Bitter and Daniel Heaney were credited with seven each.
Tekamah-Herman completes its home slate Friday when it hosts David City. The Scouts are 2-5, 0-2 in District 2 games, after a 42-7 defeat Friday night to crosstown rival Aqunias Catholic. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
As the last home game of the season, Friday also will be Senior Night. Senior players and their parents, as well as the cheer squad and dance team and their parents will be recognized on the field before the game.
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 0— 0
Archbishop Bergan 28 21 7 7—63
First Quarter
AB—Pinales, 28-yard pass from McIntyre (Langenfeld kick) 11:43
AB—Pinales, 5-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 7:44
AB—Gossett, 54-yard pass from McIntyre (Langenfeld kick) 3:44
AB—Thomsen, 12-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 1:14
Second Quarter
AB—Pinales, 2-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 10:27
AB—Painter, 3-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 7:07
AB—Cook, 3-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 1:23
Third Quarter
AB—Boggs, 18-yard run (Langenfeld kick) 7:54
Fourth Quarter
AB—Pruss, recovered blocked field goal in end zone (Langenfeld kick) 8:54
Team Statistics
T-H AB
First downs 6 20
Rushes-yards 29-37 33-256
Avg. per rush 1.28 7.76
Pass comp.-att.-int. 6-20-1 6-6-0
Passing yards 34 124
Total yards 71 380
Return yards 94 93
Punts-avg. 5-37.0 0-0.0
Fumbles-lost 3-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 6-65