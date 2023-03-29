On April 1, 1865, the steamboat Bertrand, headed to the gold fields of Montana Territory, struck a submerged log in the Missouri River and sank. Just over a century later, the wreck was found and its cargo recovered. Since 1981, it has been on display at the visitor center at DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge east of Blair
On the 158th anniversary of the sinking of the Bertrand (Saturday, April 1, 2023), DeSoto will host a series of special events, including living history presentations and a special presentation by historian Russ Gifford.
He will present his talk, “Steamboat Travel on the Missouri” at 2 p.m. in the visitor center’s multipurpose room.
“Steamboats were certainly more spacious and comfortable than walking alongside a Conestoga wagon across the Plains and the Rockies,” Gifford said. “But steamboats were also susceptible to numerous obstacles – and many of those obstacles were unforgiving.”
His presentation includes rousing tales of steamboat travel on the unruly Missouri, of passengers coping with heat and hail, pestilence and plague, sunken sawyers, dissatisfied natives – and fellow passengers.
Passage was sold – but there was no guarantee you’d reach your destination. As for the Bertrand, her stop at DeSoto “was never listed on the travel advertisements,” Gifford joked.
Living history reenactors will also be present throughout the visitor center from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., giving a sense of what life and travel could have been like for the travelers, salesmen, and others aboard the Bertrand on their way to new opportunities in the Montana Territory. The museum curator and volunteers will also be present from 12-2 p.m. in the museum cargo viewing area, highlighting artifacts and answering questions regarding the collection.
Russ Gifford, senior lecturer with Western Iowa Tech’s Institute for Lifelong Learning, delivers tales of American history to audiences in the Siouxland region. His two decades of programs include over 300 unique talks, numerous articles, and historical papers. Gifford has received two teaching awards and his lectures have been supported by grants from Humanities Iowa, the Kind World Foundation, and others. He also delivers the Robert E. Dunker Leadership Lectures at Western Iowa Tech each term, using actions of historical figures to demonstrate good leadership.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge is located along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa and Blair. For more information call the refuge at 712-388-4800 or e-mail the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.