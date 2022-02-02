Memorial services for Betty Burt were held Saturday, Jan.29, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. She passed away Jan. 21, 2022 at her rural Lyons home at the age of 82.
Betty Lou was born Sept. 28, 1939 to Reo and Cyrilla (Olberding) Miles in Carroll, Iowa.
She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons where she was a eucharistic minister. She served as secretary for the Lyons VFW and enjoyed the Happy Days Senior Center where she was a regular lunchtime guest, served as the secretary and called bingo there. She served as the secretary of the Decatur Community Club and was involved in many community events. She was a past Red Cross volunteer. In 1993, Betty was one of the original organizers of Decatur Recycling Center.
Betty loved to travel. She journeyed to the Panama Canal, Alaska, Hawaii, the Eastern and Western Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, Portugal and many other places. She spent several winters living in a houseboat and floating about Florida. She also belonged to a Gold Wing motorcycle club. She traveled, camped and attended Sturgis and other motorcycle rallies with the other members. She also belonged to Good Sam Club and camped with them for many years.
Betty especially enjoyed old-time country festivals. She would spend days there listening to music in both Iowa and Nebraska. Some of the best times were spent in Branson, Missouri and attending Fan Fair in Nashville, Tennessee.
Betty was a “master” seamstress who made period costumes, cut her own patterns, repaired dresses and sewed boat seat covers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Reo and Cyrilla; husband, Dan Burt; daughter-in-law, Cindy Nichols; sons, Rodney and Allen.
She is survived by her children, Don (Shanon) and Debra Nichols; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Lila Marconcini and Ron Miles; other loving family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.