Funeral services for Bill Johnson were Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at First Evengelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. He passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont following a long, brave battle with cancer. He was 84.
William “Bill” Oscar Johnson was born to Willis K. and Irene B. (Edmisten) Johnson on June 6, 1937, at the old Oakland Hospital on Fried Ave. in Oakland.
It is fitting that his journey to heaven began on National Farmer’s Day, in the midst of harvest season. He was a farmer who was devoted to the land, a husband who loved his wife, a father who adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a neighbor who valued the bonds of friendship and family.
Bill attended Country School District No. 53 and Oakland High School, where he graduated in 1954. Following graduation, he worked on the farm for his uncle, Verdo Johnson, for a couple of years. In 1956, he took over his father’s farm with the help and guidance of his uncles, Verdo and Art Johnson. More than a job, farming was Bill’s life. He and his cousin, Don Johnson, farmed together for 53 years. In 1981, Bill’s son Jay joined the family farming operation. Bill spent nearly every day of his life on the farm where he grew up, and only recently moved to town when his health required it.
Bill grew up attending the First Baptist Church of Oakland, where he was baptized and later became a member. On Sept. 19, 1959, he married Sandra Lea Danielson in the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland, where he attended and later enjoyed helping teach the three- and four-year-old Sunday school class led by Linda Walters for seven years—an adventure he immensely enjoyed. He and his wife Sandra later joined the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
Bill belonged to the Oakland Jaycees and was a 48-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Janet and her husband Jack Holling; and infant sister Marilyn.
Left to carry on Bill’s legacy and optimistic outlook on life are his wife Sandra; his son Jay William (Deanna) Johnson of Oakland; daughter Joni Lea (Robert) Sundquist of Lincoln; five grandchildren: Ty Johnson (Erin Hoban) of Ft. Calhoun, Kayla (Dane) Eisenmenger of Oakland, Joel (Kelsea) Johnson of Wisner, Halle Sundquist (Tristan Burton) of Lincoln, and Jake Sundquist of Tempe, Arizona; two great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.