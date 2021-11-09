Birthdays a key that opens a new door for three area veterans

They’re calling it a birthday party, but it’s way more than that.
Three Vietnam-era Army buddies, Mike McMullen, Charlie Krutilek and Reg Nelson, are hosting a birthday celebration in Omaha Thursday. The Veterans Day event begins at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post Number 1 in Omaha, located at 78th and Davenport and follows holiday observances at the post. Food and desserts will be provided. The public is invited to attend. Free will donations will be taken to benefit Burt County food banks.
McMullen turned 71 on Sunday, Krutilek’s 71st is on Veterans Day.
McMullen said that although the birthdays are part of it, the real reason behind the celebration goes much deeper.
It’s a chance for all of us to touch base,” he said. “The birthdays are a key to a door I’ve wanted to open for a long time.”
He said the trio didn’t know each other before heading off to basic training in the late 1960s, even though they lived only a few miles apart, McMullen in Blair and the others in the Burt County area. They even took the same bus to their induction physicals.
“We didn’t know each other before basic,” McMullen said. “But in a situation like that, you get to know people pretty fast.”
After basic training, the three men went three different directions. They didn’t even meet up while in Vietnam.
McMullen was the first to go overseas. He was trained as a truck driver, a line that became his career in civilian life. In fact, it’s how the celebration came to be held in Omaha.
McMullen was a truck driver for the U.S. Postal Service in Omaha. He shared a truck with another Vietnam vet whose wife manages the Legion post.
He called the event a chance for veterans to get together “while we still can. We’re getting to the age where we may not be able to get together again.”
He said his getting into the Army was sort of a fluke.
On the day of the physicals, the group was told they’d be hearing from the government in 30 days.
McMullen was there on a buddy plan with another man from Blair. If they were called up later, it would be a three-year commitment with a good chance he’d be sent to the Marines.
McMullen said he didn’t want to be a Marine.
“A staff sergeant called me into a room, still in my underwear and socks, and he said ‘I’ve got a feeling you don’t want to go for three years.’ He was right. He said if I signed up now I’d be guaranteed to go to the Army.”
After basic and advanced training, he was sent overseas to the war. He billeted at Cam Ranh Bay, near Saigon, where the Army operated a major port and depot.
While on a bus there, he noted screens on the bus windows and asked if they were there to keep soldiers in. “They told me they were there to keep the grenades out.”
As a driver, his job was to haul fresh troops up to the front and bring the ones there back to the rear.
Krutilek tried officer training and airborne training before settling in with the infantry.
It took Nelson longer to get to Vietnam, McMullen said.
“He was a gandy dancer with the railroad, so he ended up with the combat engineers,” McMullen said. “He was shipped to Fort Carson in Colorado.”
But railroad work was being done by private contractors and Nelson wanted to serve. He had to contact his Congressman to get transferred. “He wanted out of Fort Carson pretty bad.”
All three made it back.
McMullen said he never experienced the kind of resistance to their service many Vietnam veterans, like Krutilek, received upon their return home.
“My folks had a big welcome home banner draped across the front porch,” he said. “They used the same one when I got back from Desert Storm.”
Called up again to serve during the first Iraq war, McMullen said he became like an uncle to many of the younger troops, some of them young enough to be his son.
“I wasn’t the best soldier, but I was pretty good with trucks and transportation,” he said. “I wanted to make sure I brought those guys back, just like in Vietnam.”
The biggest difference between the two, for him, was water. One of his jobs in Desert Storm was to haul huge rubber bladders full of potable water to frontline troops.
“We never did that in Vietnam,” he said. “You never saw a water bottle in a truck. They’d give us salt tablets to take and maybe you had an extra canteen, but that was it.”
Like most soldiers, he’s seen his share of death and destruction which makes him more appreciative of life. He said his Army experience may have been harder on his wife, Sam, and their son than it was on him.
Active duty personnel talk about what is called short time, the few days or weeks left before rotating to the rear, or back home.
He said he knows full well how short time can truly be. “Charlie and I have both lost brothers, his to cancer and mine in a car accident. At our age, you don’t really want to celebrate, but it might be the last chance.”