Bisanz bestowed new 4-H award

Nebraska 4-H has selected 12 individuals, as well as one multigenerational family, as recipients of a new statewide awards program that honors outstanding contributions of 4-H volunteers.
The Nebraska 4-H Volunteer Recognition Awards program was developed in 2021 to honor adult and youth volunteers, as well as multi-generational families, who have provided meaningful contributions to Nebraska 4-H. One Outstanding Adult Volunteer Award winner was chosen for each of the state’s 11 Nebraska Extension Engagement zones.
Tekamah woman Linda Bisanz was named the honoree from Engagement Zone 8.
Bisanz has been involved with the Flying Needles 4-H Club for over 26 years, in a wide variety of roles.
She also was the 4-H kitchen manager at the Burt County Fair for many years, then became the homemade pie making coordinator. Each year, for more than 20 years, her group of 4-H volunteers has made approximately 200 fruit pies to be sold in the 4-H kitchen during the fair.
A big advocate of the 4-H speech and presentation contests, Bisanz also is always among the first to volunteer for clothing judging day and during the fair.
Bisanz even puts on heavy coveralls to help at a winter 4-H fundraiser concession stand.
One statewide winner was selected in each of the youth volunteer and multi-generational family categories.
“All across the state, Nebraska 4-H volunteers do incredible work to provide opportunities for our youth,” said Jill Goedeken, 4-H Youth Development Extension educator. “These volunteers generously give their time, energy and creativity to help develop the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be able to recognize their contributions.”
Nebraska 4-H will recognize these outstanding youth and adult volunteers during an in-person recognition ceremony at the 2021 Nebraska State Fair.