Tekamah-Herman traveled to Central City to take on the Bison for a shot at the state softball tournament in Hastings Oct. 14-16.
Unfortunately, Central City proved to be too much for the Tigers as the host school came away with a 9-0 win in Game 1 and a 9-1 win in Game 2. The pair of losses ends the Tigers’ 2020 season at 20-14. The two games were also the final games in a Tiger softball uniform for three seniors: Maggie Sheets, Halle Olsen and Leann Hawkins.
Tiger coach Abby Sheets said her squad was grateful for any game they got to play this season, including the last two.
“I would have never guessed that we’d be one of the last 16 teams playing,” she said. “We started mostly underclassmen and we had very little pitching experience-hardly any at all.
“But we won a few games early in the year and just kept rolling. These girls have a lot of heart. They didn’t give up.”
Jenna Voskamp took the loss in the circle for the Tigers in Game 1. Central City’s defense was strong enough to limit the Tigers’ offense to just two hits—a single apiece by Sheet and Hawkins.
The Tigers held their own in Game 2 through three innings, but the Central City offense woke up in the fourth inning. A two-run homer by starting/winning pitcher Jerzie Schindler gave the Bison a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Sheets said the two teams hadn’t ever played in the 17 years of T-H softball, so she had some homework to do going into the contest.
“On paper, I thought we could win,” she said. “Our defense played well enough, we just didn’t have any offense. Their pircehr was a freshman and she did a really good job moving the ball around. We just couldn’t hit her.”
Maggie Sheets led the Tiger offense with two hits in her final game, including a double. Hawkins and Olsen also hit safely for the Tigers. Olsen drove in the lone Tiger run on a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers return 12 players next season, including nine full or part-time starters: Emma Wakehouse, Lacey Petersen, Rachel Sadler, Ryan Braniff, Morgan Lewis, Voskamp, Brinley Stahr, Noel Monif and Hannah Rief. Also returning are Alicia Clark, Olivia Chatt and Emilia Evasic.
Central City advances to the Class C state tournament. Official brackets released by the Nebraska School Activities Association have the Bison taking on top-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Field 1 at the Smith Complex in Hastings.
The Class C title game is set for 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Also in the Class C field are Auburn, Kearney Catholic, Bishop Neumann, Hastings St. Cecelia, Fairbury and Malcolm.
Tickets to the state tournament must be purchased online and must be visible at the gate on a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet.
More information is available at the NSAA’s Web site:www.nsaahome.org