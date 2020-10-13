Tekamah-Herman’s bid for a spot in the Class C state softball tournament ended Friday at Central City as the host Bison swept two games from the Tigers in convincing fashion, 9-0 and 9-1. Members of the District 8 runner-up Tigers include, back row, from left: Olivia Chatt, Emma Wakehouse, Morgan Lewis, Hannah Reif, Lacey Petersen, Brinley Stahr, Alicia Clark, Emilia Evasic; front: Noel Monif, Rachel Sadler, Halle Olsen, Magie Sheets, Leann Hawkins, Jenna Voskamp and Ryan Braniff.