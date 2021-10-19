Bitter leads Tigers to second grid win

A spectacular night from senior Kody Bitter carried Tekamah-Herman to a 27-0 win at David City Friday night. With the win, the Tigers improved to 2-6 on the year, 1-3 in District 2 play. David City fell to 1-7, 0-3 in the district.
Bitter ran for 281 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries. He also led his team with 10 tackles, including a sack, and recovered two fumbles. The rushing yardage ranks fourth on Tekamah-Herman’s all-time, single-game charts and is the best game for a Tiger since Luke Wakehouse ran for 287 yards against Yutan in 2019. Preston Weeces tops the list with 345 yards against North Bend Central in 2005. Derek Method ran for 307 against NBC in 2013.
Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray said the running game has always been a priority, but it’s been difficult getting it going against some of the teams his squad has played.
“We felt that Kody could give us a power running game Friday night and that we had to give him the opportunity to do that,” McElmuray said.
The head Tiger said that while the defense has played aggressively for most of the season, the offense has always followed suit.
“It is something that we have been missing since Wakehouse and (Cody) Hopkins, just running with an attitude,” McElmuray said. “I think that Bitter found himself and had daylight to run to.”
As the running game took over, the Tigers took over the game
Tekamah-Herman left the ball on downs twice deep inside Scout territory before finally getting on the scoreboard midway through the second period.
Kaleb Quick jumped on a fumble at the David City 27. Three runs from Bitter covered the yardage. Bitter bulled his way into the end zone from two yards out, giving the Tigers the lead for good.
Tekamah-Herman broke the contest open midway through the third quarter, turning a pair of turnovers into touchdowns barely a minute apart.
After recovering a fumble at the Scout 27, Bitter scored the second of his four touchdowns six plays later, crashing into the end zone from nine yards out.
On David Cioty’s next possession, Kaleb Quick stripped the ball from Scout quarterback Reese Svoboda. Dawson Schram pounced on the loose pigskin at the David City 25-yard line. After Bitter scored on the next play. Spencer Pagels’ PAT kick had the Tigers in front 20-0 with 4:06 left in the third quarter.
Bitter put the last score on the board with a 47-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
The Tiger defense preserved the shutout by not allowing David City any closer to the goal line than the T-H 40 throughout the second half. The defense, led by Bitter, produced five takeaways and sacked Scout quarterback Reese Svoboda three times while limiting David City to 94 yards in total offense.
Tyrim Wahler-Seeley added nine tackles to the Tiger ledger. Austin Breckenridge added eight stops, including two for losses. Reese Williams was credited with seven tackles.
The Tigers are slated to complete their season at home Friday night, hosting Aquinas Catholic.
The Monarchs come to town with a 6-2 record, the number-three ranking among the state’s Class C2 powers and they are assured a spot in the state playoffs which open next Friday night. Their only losses have come at the hands of two unbeaten teams: Columbus Scotus, who is ranked third in C1; and to Archbishop Bergan, the number-one team in C2.
McElmuray said last week’s win also helps improve his team’s attitude, especially among the younger players. “I hope that the younger guys will play hard to send our seniors out on a great game.”
The Scoreboard
Tekamah-Herman 0 7 13 7—27
David City 0 0 0 0— 0
Second Quarter
T-H—Bitter, 2-yard run (Pagels kick) 7:29
Third Quarter
T-H—Bitter, 9-yard run (kick failed) 5:08
T-H—Bitter, 25-yard prun (Pagels kick) 4:06
Fourth Quarter
T-H—Bitter, 47-yard run (Pagels kick) 4:49