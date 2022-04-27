Bittersweet memories

As I drove down main street a few weeks ago, watching the old MacDonald, also known as Mitten-Nesbit buildings being torn down, I felt a tear roll down my cheek. I got emotional pondering about all the memories those buildings brought to Tekamah. The average person probably has no clue what all was there on the west side of the south 300th block at one time, but being part of the Burt County Museum staff, the buildings have become a monument of history in my life.
When I first moved to Tekamah in 1977 the existing businesses starting from the alley north of the current DT Photography were Dick’s Western Store and Barber Shop, Big A Auto Parts operated by Mr. and Mrs. Gayle Daehling, Gambles Store operated by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Haynes, Bundy’s Jewelry and Tek-Inn. I was a senior in high school and did not pay a lot of attention to them. After graduation in 1978 I looked for a job and my future husband proposed to me. We went to Bundy’s Jewelry and picked out our rings. Mr. and Mrs. Bundy took wonderful care of us. I think my ring was a whopping $225 and Richard’s band another $75. We had a diamond from his mother’s set put into my engagement ring and that may have added an additional $30.
Richard and his groomsmen rented their tuxedos from Dick’s Western Store and, more than likely, had their haircuts there too. A few years down the road we bought our first swing set from Gambles for our daughter, many auto parts from Big A, and would often stop at Tek-Inn for Sunday dinner. I think there were apartments upstairs at the time. In the years to come, many businesses would come and go. Coast to Coast, J & L Treasure Shoppe, The Attic, Country Expressions Gift Shop, Logical Styles, Doris Olson Real Estate, Tek-Investments, and a tattoo parlor.
Wow, that’s just one block! Before my recollection there are way too many merchants to mention. We do have many articles and advertisements about the past businesses but it would be great to hear some of your own stories and memories about them. We would love it if you could call, email or stop by the museum so we could add them to our archives. Generations to come will appreciate it so much.
In closing, we can’t wait to see the future of this historic block being born again! Thank goodness we have people who are interested in keeping Tekamah alive and around for generations to come.
Burt County Museum’s hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 to 5 p.m. or by appointment by calling 402-374-1505 or email burtcomuseum@abbnebraska.com.
