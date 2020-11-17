Dollar General last week announced plans to build an $85 million distribution center in Blair.
At full capacity, the contemporary 800,000-square-foot facility is expected to create approximately 400 new jobs and support more than 1,500 stores in the Midwest. Construction is scheduled to begin next month with completion currently slated for early 2022.
The site is slated for 1220 S. 10th St. east of the Blair YMCA. The City of Blair will use $350,000 in LB 840 money to purchase 13.18 acres of land for the extension of 10th Street from the intersection of 10th and Wilbur streets to U.S. Highway 75. The extension is intended to align with the new Blair South Bypass, which is expected to be completed in 2023.
The announcement of a state-of-the-art dry and DG Fresh distribution center drew praise and support from area leaders and community partners close to the project.
“We’re proud to welcome the first ground-up dual-distribution site for America’s general store to Blair” said Mike Rooks, director of Washington County Economic Development. “Dollar General’s commitment to community is a perfect fit for this region, and Washington County, regional leaders and Dollar General have worked together tirelessly to bring this exciting project forward.
“Dollar General’s new 85-acre site will be a terrific addition to our local landscape, and we’re excited to send our best workers to fill the more than 400 jobs this outstanding project will create.”
Economists at the Greater Omaha Chamber used IMPLAN analysis to demonstrate, when fully operational, the 800,000 square-foot facility will add $106.1 million to the local economy each year, $53.5 million of which will be specific to Washington County.
“This $85 million investment by Dollar General speaks to Nebraska’s business friendliness and natural advantages as a logistics and supply chain hub,” said Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. “The dual distribution center also adds to the tremendous growth Blair has been experiencing. Thanks to Dollar General for selecting Nebraska to be home to this new facility.”
The project, which resulted from collaboration by Dollar General, Washington County, The Greater Omaha Chamber Economic Development Partnership, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Nebraska Department of Transportation, City of Blair and regional public utilities, is expected to break ground this month.
The dual-distribution center in Blair is the organization’s first ground-up facility of its type. Dollar General operates 17 dry distribution centers and eight DG Fresh facilities nationwide.
In a press release, Dollar General officials said they are equally committed to creating both jobs and a positive impact in the community.
The company is deeply involved in the communities it serves and seeks to advance and support adult, family, summer and youth literacy programs through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. It awards financial recourse to nonprofit organizations, schools and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center each year. During the 2019 fiscal year, Dollar General and the DGLF provided more than $25 million to support nonprofit organizations across the country and since 1993, the DGLF has awarded more than $186 million to help more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.
Individuals interested in joining Dollar General’s growing employee base may review available positions and apply online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers. The company plans to begin initial hiring for management positions by summer 2021 with opportunities for general warehouse and DG Private Fleet team members by fall 2021.
Dollar General provides employees with an engaging work environment, competitive wages, world-class and award-winning training and development programs and benefits including day-one telemedicine eligibility and Dollar General’s Employee Assistance Foundation, as well as health insurance coverage options, 401K savings and retirement plans, tuition reimbursement, paid parental leave and adoption assistance to eligible employees.