Blighted study the first step in redevelopment

Neighborhood residents may not like the label, but costly upgrades in the city may not happen otherwise.
Tekamah Planning Commission will hold a public hearing March 8 to take citizen input on a study to determine if certain parts of the city should be considered blighted and substandard. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Tekamah City Auditorium.
A blighted study lets a city guide development and redevelopment inside the study area. Following next Tuesday’s public hearing, the commission can decide to recommend to Tekamah City council that redevelopment be allowed to commence.
“Blighted” is a legal term meaning the land that is in a dilapidated, unsafe, and unsightly condition. But it doesn’t necessarily mean the area is a slum. Blighted also means an area has deteriorated or deteriorating structures, a predominance of defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility, or usefulness, unsanitary or unsafe conditions.
If the neighborhoods are determined to be blighted and substandard, then a door opens enabling developers to access Tax Increment Financing and other tools to help pay for upgrades.
The City of Tekamah is looking at two specific areas.
One is in the southwest part of town, roughly between B and H streets on the south and north, and between 13th and 17th.
The other area is on the city’s east side. It is bordered by F and N streets and between 10th and 12th, North of L Street, it extends east to 7th Street.
The study is drawn directly from the city’s comprehensive plan.
It states: “The housing stock in Tekamah is generally well-maintained and in good condition, but a need for moderate rehabilitation exists among a large portion of the existing housing units, generally located in the southern and eastern portions of the Community. As the housing stock continues to age, programs such as rehabilitation grants are encouraged to provide all Tekamah inhabitants with safe and decent housing.”
A “Target Housing Rehabilitation/Demolition Demand,” completed for the Burt County & Communities County-Wide Housing Study, estimated that up to 121 housing structures in Tekamah will need moderate or substantial rehabilitation, through 2024. Additionally, 30 housing units were targeted for demolition and replacement.”
The Nebraska Community Development Law was approved by the Unicameral in 1975. The law was developed to assist communities with economic growth and redevelopment activities. To use the Community Development Law to provide Tax Increment Financing, an area must first be declared blighted and substandard.
Redevelopment Areas in Tekamah include the entirety of downtown Tekamah, as well as housing areas in the northwest, southwest and southeast portions of the community. The comprehensive plan recommended that these areas within the city be advertised for development and redevelopment projects—as a priority implementation strategy of this planning process—in adherence with the requirements of the Nebraska Community Development Law.
Available tracts of vacant land, best suited for residential development within the corporate limits, are in the northeastern and southwestern portions of Tekamah. Residential growth areas, outside the corporate limits, are located east, southwest and northwest of the community.
One of the action steps in the plan suggests the city continue to utilize Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, to assist in the financing of new housing developments, especially those targeted to low- and moderate-income families, specifically to lower the cost of land, address public facility needs, and meet utility requirements. Tekamah also needs to expand its use of TIF to remove dilapidated housing and replace with new housing.
In 2018, the Nebraska State Legislature passed Legislative Bill 496, which allows for the use of TIF to assist in financing the development of workforce housing.