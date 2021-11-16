Blood drive here Nov. 24

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Tekamah Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
It will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, appointments are recommended for those wishing to donate blood. Walk-ins can be accommodated if an opening is available. All individuals at blood drives must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
Appointments can be made by visiting the Red Cross Website: www.redcrossblood.org; or by calling 800-REDCROSS; or 402-870-0240.