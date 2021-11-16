 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blood drive here Nov. 24
top story

Blood drive here Nov. 24

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in Tekamah Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

It will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. As in the past, appointments are recommended for those wishing to donate blood. Walk-ins can be accommodated if an opening is available. All individuals at blood drives must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.

Appointments can be made by visiting the Red Cross Website: www.redcrossblood.org; or by calling 800-REDCROSS; or 402-870-0240.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Magill
Community

Justin Magill

A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpecte…

Kimberly Jackson
Community

Kimberly Jackson

Memorial services for Kim Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services in …

Linda Anderson
Community

Linda Anderson

Funeral services for Linda Anderson were held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passe…

Suzanne Johnson
Community

Suzanne Johnson

Funeral services for Suzanne Johnson were Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Ceme…

Ann Wilhite
Community

Ann Wilhite

Word has been received of the death of former Tekamah resident Ann Louise (Wiegnman) Wilhite. The 75-year-old Fremont woman died Oct. 23, 2021…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News