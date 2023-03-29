An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah on Tuesday, April 18.
It will be held from 12 noon to 6 p.m. at Fischer Hall. As in the past, appointments are recommended for those wishing to donate blood. Walk-ins can be accommodated if an opening is available. While individuals at blood drives are no longer required to wear a face mask, donors may do so if they choose.
Appointments can be made by visiting the Red Cross Web site: www.redcrossblood.org; or by calling 800-REDCROSS; or by calling Joan Andrew at 402-870-0240.