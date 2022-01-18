Blood drive in Tekamah Jan. 31

Tekamah-Herman’s chapter of National Honor Society is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive at the school on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
It will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the commons area of the new addition. As in the past, appointments are recommended for those wishing to donate blood. Walk-ins can be accommodated if an opening is available. All individuals at blood drives must wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status.
Appointments can be made by visiting the Red Cross Website: www.redcrossblood.org; or by calling 800-REDCROSS; or by calling the school at 402-374-2156, or by e-mailing NHS sponsor Nishja Nuss at nnuss@thtigers.org.