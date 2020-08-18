St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Tekamah, will be hold a blood drive on behalf of the American Red Cross. The drive will be inside the church on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 12 noon to 6 p.m.
It only takes about an hour out of your day to donate. A church spokesman said appointments are not currently required, however, those with an appointment will have priority over walk-in donors. If you would like to schedule an appointment please call Joan Andrew 402-870-0240.
Whole blood donors can donate up to six times a year, once every 56 days. Those giving double red cells can give up to three times a year, once every 112 days.