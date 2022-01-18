Board delays granting tower permit

Two yeses and a maybe.
Following public hearings, Burt County supervisors last week approved conditional use permits for two cell towers in Logan Township. Approval was granted for Nextlink to install two 120-foot towers to provide access for high speed Internet service.
But the board stopped short of approving a third, asking instead for more information before addressing the matter again at its Feb. 25 meeting.
At issue is the ongoing argument between AT&T and one of its vendors, SBA.
AT&T is asking permission to construct a 448-foot guyed tower to, it says, increase coverage, provide access for emergency response communications and support 5G transmissions.
The telecommunications giant currently has a contract with SBA for a tower already in the area, about two-thirds of a mile away from where AT&T wants to put up the new one. That contract runs through November of 2023.
Attorney Matt Munderloh, representing SBA, said negotiations between the parties have been going on for months. He said granting permission for a second tower would go against the county zoning regulations that encourage shared use. “The bottom line is, we think there’s a clear path to one tower, but not two.”
AT&T’s representatives contend that it is not economically prudent for them to continue leasing space on SBA’s tower and that negotiations have been ongoing between the two across the country for years.
County Attorney Edmond Talbot said he didn’t want to put the county board between two competitors.
“There’s trouble either way,” he said. “It’s a judgement call for you. There are issues here that will probably be decided by a judge. I am not comfortable rendering a decision.”
In other business during its Jan. 11 meeting, the county board:
—Heard a report from District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson that Cheri Johansen did not accept the offer to become the county’s next emergency manager.
Pearson said the committee that accepted applications and interviewed potential candidates now will start its process over.
Schold also asked the committee to investigate the possibility of utilizing a part-time manager if that person was a full-time county employee.
—Took no action following a public hearing called to address a request to vacate part of County Road 21, between roads R and S in the northwest part of the county.
Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka said the law requires the county to offer the road to the township before it can be vacated. Logan Township already is responsible for its maintenance and Logan Township officials had contacted several supervisors, expressing their desire to keep the road open.
“Then they need to keep it up better,” Pearson said.
—Approved contracts with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to perform road maintenance at the Summit Lake and Pelican Park state recreation areas. The county will charge $120 per hour for the road work.
—Allowed the use of the county’s credit card for the purpose of purchasing a metal detector.
County deputies Jim Buck and K.C. Bang told the board that the sheriff’s office, the county and district courts and the courthouse maintenance intended to share the $4,400 cost of the detector which is intended to increase safety at the courthouse during trials. Currently during a trial, everyone entering the courtroom is scanned using a handheld wand. Buck said the sheriff’s office would like to use the detector for everyone entering the courthouse, as other counties do, but Burt County doesn’t have the manpower to make that possible.
Bang said the credit card is necessary because the vendor won’t bill the county. It has to be paid for up front using the card. The four offices will then repay the county.
Supervisors also gave the sheriff’s office permission to hire an additional deputy. Sheriff Eric Nick had previously approached the board about hiring two more deputies. One has been hired and Buck said the department would like to hire the second as soon as possible because it is likely that both new hires will have to attend the state’s law enforcement training academy.
—During its annual reorganization, elected District 2 Supervisor Dave Schold as chairman of the board. Ted Connealy, representing District 3, was elected vice chairman.
The board also named Ann Chytka as Highway Superintendent for 2022. The reappointment makes the county eligible to receive all of its highway allocation funding from the state.
In another annual move, designated First Northeast Bank of Nebraska, Washington County bank and First Nebraska Bank as depositories for county funds.