The 2020-2021 budget took up most of the time of the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Aug. 11. Despite some yawn-inducing inside baseball moments, four things stood out amongst the items discussed by the supervisors.
The first was a request by Burt County Road Department Superintendent Ann Chytka to include a new item on her budget. She desired to upgrade her part-time office assistant to a full-time position.
Board members were hesitant, bluntly stating that the hourly pay wasn’t the problem with approving the request. The issue was the cost of the benefits that would be received by the new full-time employee.
Chytka ardently stated that she felt the road department had been moving in the direction the board wanted. She said due to that fact, she didn’t feel asking for about $2,000 more per year was asking too much.
Board Chair David Schold who represents District No. 2, said this is a decision that has to be made by the board, but they couldn’t vote on it this session as it was not an agenda item. The subject will be reviewed at the final budget meeting.
Another budget item request by Chytka was met with similar reluctance. Her idea had been to issue cell phones to each member of the road department. This would amount to 14 cell phones.
The majority of supervisors were against the idea of giving phones to the road crew members, feeling that the phones would be misplaced, misused or mistreated. Thus incurring further expenses.
The main reason Chytka had stated she wanted to get phones was so that crew members could take photos of the worksites with a GPS coordinate affixed. Currently, crew members were refusing to do so with their personally owned devices, due to data costs.
The board debated the feasibility of paying a monthly stipend to crew members willing to use their phones for such photos to offset the costs incurred. This item was ultimately delayed until the final budget meeting, as well.
The third item of interest involved the Burt County Fair. A few of the supervisors were anxious to review the fair’s expenses, especially from this year, to see if they could decrease the $100,000 annual price tag of the fair.
The final item to raise an eyebrow was a question about Burt County Extension Office funds. According to County Clerk Sarah Freidel, the way it usually works is that budget funds are approved and designated by the supervisors. These funds are then distributed to the department (in this case the Extension Office). At the end of the fiscal year, the excess money (called unused budget authority) should translate to “starting cash balance” in the new budget, Freidel said.
For some reason the Extension’s unused budget authority was untraceable. One supervisor stated he remembered auditors had previously uncovered an innocuous error that had resulted in an unauthorized bank account (controlled by Extension personnel) having to be closed. It was at that moment the supervisors realized that no one remembered when the account had actually been closed and what the Extension did with their funds in the interim.
While one supervisor stated that this was “the way it had always been done,” the inaccurate reporting has resulted in several thousands of dollars being unaccounted for. The amounts discussed ranged from $3,000 to $35,000.
After consideration, Friedel simply said that the county didn’t know if there was an Extension Office account or how much money was in it, if there was an account. One board member said to ask John Wilson to come in and explain “what the Hell’s going on.”
All budget items will be discussed at the Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, Aug. 28.