Board honors former deputy

The Burt County Board of Supervisors honored Burt County Deputy and Decatur Police Chief Justin L. Smith who had passed away earlier this year.
Resolution No. 2021-13 states that Smith served Burt County for 13 years with honor and dedication. He was a highly-regarded member of the Sheriff’s Office and was dedicated to the welfare of the citizens of Burt County and that he will be missed. The members of the Board expressed deep, heartfelt sympathy to his family in their time of sorrow.
During its brief meeting Aug. 10, the county board also passed a resolution waiving the maximum density restrictions for building homes in rural areas.. Those wishing to construct more than two dwellings in a quarter-section now must file for a waiver with the Burt County Register of Deeds. The application must be signed by all current residents The intent of the measure is to encourage more affordable housing in Burt County and spur growth.
Burt County government employees will now be switching to a “.gov” e-mail domain. The federal government has offered the security measure to state and county authorities at no cost.