 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Board honors former deputy

Board honors former deputy

courthouse 2_cmyk

The Burt County Board of Supervisors honored Burt County Deputy and Decatur Police Chief Justin L. Smith who had passed away earlier this year.

Resolution No. 2021-13 states that Smith served Burt County for 13 years with honor and dedication. He was a highly-regarded member of the Sheriff’s Office and was dedicated to the welfare of the citizens of Burt County and that he will be missed. The members of the Board expressed deep, heartfelt sympathy to his family in their time of sorrow.

During its brief meeting Aug. 10, the county board also passed a resolution waiving the maximum density restrictions for building homes in rural areas.. Those wishing to construct more than two dwellings in a quarter-section now must file for a waiver with the Burt County Register of Deeds. The application must be signed by all current residents The intent of the measure is to encourage more affordable housing in Burt County and spur growth.

Burt County government employees will now be switching to a “.gov” e-mail domain. The federal government has offered the security measure to state and county authorities at no cost.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sally King
Community

Sally King

Funeral services for Sally King will be held at 10:30 a.m Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial will be in Te…

Terri Teeters
Community

Terri Teeters

A celebration of the life of Terri Teeters is being planned for a later date. A 30-year resident of Decatur, she passed away peacefully on Jul…

Maureen LaPour
Community

Maureen LaPour

A celebration of life for Maureen LaPour will be held, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at A View Venue, 13267 State Street in Omaha. Remembrances wi…

Gerhardt Thompson
Community

Gerhardt Thompson

Graveside services for Gerhardt Thompson will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Blair Cemetery. Thompson, age 75, passed away…

Richard Stork
Burt County

Richard Stork

Memorial services for Richard Stork were Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Graveside services followed in Herma…

Community

Carroll Reinert

Funeral services for Carroll Reinert were held July 30, 2021, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Interment was later that sa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News