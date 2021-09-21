Board of Supervisors cuts spending, lowers taxes

While most governmental entities are trying to jam their hands deeper into taxpayers’ pockets, the Burt County Board of Supervisors managed to cut its budget, decrease tax asking and lower the levy amount for the 2021-22 Fiscal Year.
The Burt County operating budget dropped 9 percent from last year to $18,488,079. The property tax request was decreased by 6 percent from last year to just over $4.3 million. The levy was set at about 24.25 cents per $100 of valuation, which reflects a 7 percent drop.
Some of that budget savings may be going to update the county’s Local Emergency Operation Plan. Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donowa addressed the supervisors concerning the outdated LEOP at their meeting Sept. 14.
Donowa said the plan has not been fully updated since 1998, with some parts of its guidelines dating back to the 1980s. He said the State of Nebraska provides minimum requirements to which county emergency management officials must adhere, but does not offer detailed procedures for individual counties.
At the behest of Donowa, John Scardena, CEO of Doberman Emergency Management Group of Citrus Heights, California, spoke to the supervisors via Zoom. Scardena said the current LEOP was “woefully inadequate” and was more than three years behind in “best practices.” He said a competent emergency operations plan would include ways and means to coordinate and supply transportation, communication, mass care and housing, search and rescue and many other facets of emergency management for specific events. Scardena said that if a disaster situation were to occur in Burt County, the existing plan could not provide even basic necessities, such as cots for those impacted by the disaster.
According to DEMG, it would cost $24,000 to bring the Burt County LEOP up to date and get it to the level that Burt County residents deserve.
The supervisors balked at the amount involved. District No. 6 Supervisor Bird Swanson of Oakland stated that Burt County doesn’t have the “deep pockets” of communities such as those with which Donowa and Scardena were familiar. He said the price quoted was more than he thought was judicious for the task. He suggested Donowa do the upgrading himself. He also took exception to the idea that Burt County residents would go without provisions during a catastrophe.
“We wouldn’t allow people to go without basic necessities such as cots,” Swanson said. “The community would take care of its own. It’s what we do.”
Scardena replied he understood and appreciated small communities, and the LEOP was basically a blueprint for emergency managers and local governing authorities to operate by during particular events. It gave a step-by-step breakdown of who was responsible for what and when. He said while the State and FEMA guidelines were more strategic in concept, the LEOP broke things down into tactical steps.
The supervisors decided to discuss the matter and make a decision at a later date.
While expenditures dominated the meeting, the board also heard about the possibility of future revenue. Burt County resident David L. Brainard approached the board to gain consent to begin the process of subdividing and platting property he and Elizabeth K. Brainard own in the Arizona Township.
Brainard said he has 12 lots near the river, but not in the floodplain and not encroaching on designated wetlands. He desires to improve the lots and eventually construct housing he named the Eagle Island Subdivision. He acknowledged he still has several steps to take even after the board granted his request.
Another potential revenue source was recognized when a conditional use permit was granted to Amber Dallas-Brunt to establish a “glamping and wedding venue” on the former Big Cottonwood Vineyards & Winery in Tekamah.
Unfortunately, no further funding will be derived from the other conditional use permits granted by the board at the September meeting. These three CUPs regarded the application of industrial wastewater sludge on land owned by the Nebraska Board of Educational Lands and Funds in Silver Creek Township.
The sludge is a byproduct of Cargill’s plant in Blair and not human waste. The amount of waste and the corresponding smell factor prompted residents neighboring the proposed distribution sites to appeal to the board for a condition to be included in the CUP. That condition is the waste be incorporated into the soil as quickly as possible.
Residents Colby Hansen and David Self spoke to the board about their concerns stating they had been informed the odor was “considerably worse than pig waste.” The fact that 1,500 tons per week were to be spread about the properties adjacent to their homes led Hansen and Self to believe that air quality would be significantly and negatively impacted. To a lesser degree they were concerned about the effect the additional truck traffic would have on the area’s roads. It will reportedly take 60 trucks per week to deliver the cargo. NBELF pays county taxes for the land involved.