Funeral services for Bob Osmera were held Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Military graveside services will be held in the Herman Cemetery. The 76-year-old Tekamah man passed away Jan. 31, 2022.
Robert L. was born Jan. 11, 1946, in Blai, the son of George and Vera Osmera. He graduated from Ryan High School in Omaha in 1965. In 1968, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. In 1973 he was united in marriage to Sandra La Scala and were blessed with two children.
Bob loved working with his hands whether it be woodworking, gardening, decorating cakes, painting, or his lifelong profession as a plumber. Bob loved to fish and enjoyed the outdoors. He will always be remembered for helping others, he was a man who could be counted on.
He is survived by his daughter Renee (Jason) Osmera, cousins, nieces, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sandy, son Matthew, brother James.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.