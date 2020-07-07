The Burt-Dodge Bombers softball team kicked off the month of July with a pair of quality wins against the Nebraska Shockwave-Bloodworth select team on July 1 in Uehling.
The Bombers lived up to their name in the first game by dropping 10 runs in the first inning onto the visiting Shockwave. After two more innings and two more unanswered runs, the game was called by the run-ahead rule. The Bombers took the win 12-0.
The team had 19 at bats with Oakland’s Laryn Johnson wielding the big bat. She had two doubles and two RBIs in two plate appearances.
Brinley Stahr, Ryan Braniff, Hannah Ryun, Jayla Van Ampting and Kaitlin Mundil each had two RBIs. Laryn Johnson, Stahr, Ryun, Lacey Petersen, Mundil and Peyton Timm each had a stolen base.
Tekamah’s Braniff earned the win pitching two innings. She threw 36 pitches, notched two strikeouts and allowed four hits, no runs and one walk. Van Ampting pitched one inning, throwing 13 pitches. She had one strikeout and allowed one hit.
The pace slowed a bit in the second game. The Bombers won that match 4-2, scoring all of their runs in the fourth inning.
The team had 20 at bats. Shea Johnson had the magic wand this time around, hitting a double and earning two RBIs in a pair of plate performances. Kristen Schellenberg also had two RBIs.
Tekamah’s Petersen had two stolen bases. Laryn Johnson, Braniff, Ryun and Van Ampting each had a stolen base.
Timm pitched the win. She threw 44 pitches in three innings. She had seven strikeouts, allowed two hits and one run. Petersen pitched two innings. She threw 30 pitches, including three strikeouts and one walk. She allowed two hits.
The Bombers are scheduled to be in action again July 8, on the road against West Point. The games are set to start at 6:30 p.m.