A celebration of the life of Bonnie Bruhn was held Jan. 26, 2022, at the Arlington Community Church UCC in Arlington. A private family burial was held in Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away Jan. 21, 2022, at Maple Crest Nursing Home in Omaha after a five-year battle with dementia.
Bonnie Lee was born to Darold and Eunice (Robinson) Bowden on July 7, 1939 in Tekamah.
She graduated from Tekamah High in 1957 and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Dana College.
In December of 1963, she had her daughter Stacia Renee who she adored. In the early 70s they moved to Arlington where she was a second grade teacher and later on a daycare provider to many children in the community.
She was the doting grandmother to two grandchildren Erin and Tyler Hangley.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard (Dick), two brothers-in-law, and husband James Bruhn.
Survivors include her daughter, Stacia (Steve) Hangley of Bennington; two sisters: Ruby York of Arlington and Dorothy Fleischman of Craig; sister-in-law, Jan Robinson of Papillion; two grandchildren of Bennington; numerous nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to Arlington Public Schools.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.