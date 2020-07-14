Tekamah’s Ryan Braniff pitched a no-hitter in the Burt-Dodge Bombers’ 8-0 defeat of West Point in softball action July 8. She went five innings and stuck out seven.
Braniff also led the team with four RBIs. Shea Johnson of Oakland had a triple and a single and three RBIs in the game.
Laryn Johnson of Oakland went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Burt-Dodge Bombers in hits. She hit for three singles. Alaina Halladay had two hits.
Braniff, Hannah Ryun, Kristen Schellenberg and Kaitlin Mundil each added a hit. Mundil also led the team with three stolen bases.
The Bombers won the second match 9-3. West Point kept it close in the first inning tying things up 3-3. But, Burt-Dodge pulled away for good with six runs in the second inning. In the second, Shea Johnson doubled, scoring one run and Mundil doubled scoring one run.
Lacey Petersen of Tekamah took the win for Burt-Dodge. She surrendered zero runs on one hit, striking out eight. Jayla Van Ampting threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Bombers racked up nine hits in the game. Petersen led the team with three hits in three at bats. She had three singles.
Shea Johnson had two hits for two doubles for two RBIs. Braniff and Ryun each hit a single and had one RBI each. Mundil had one hit for one RBI. Laryn Johnson had one hit for a single and one RBI.
The Burt-Dodge Bombers softball team went 3-1 at the Fourth of July Blast tournament held in Columbus over the holiday weekend. The team earned a third place finish overall.
The Bombers celebrated the Fourth of July with some fireworks of their own, dominating all three teams they faced on Saturday.
“Our bats were hot,” said Coach Dan Mowinkle. “We played very well.”
In their first game of the tournament, Burt-Dodge scored seven runs in each of the first two innings against the Chaos. After only allowing one run in the third, the game was called.
A total of 15 hits exploded off the Bombers’ bats. Lacey Petersen of Tekamah, Kaitlin Mundil of Logan View, Alaina Halladay, Kristen Schellenberg (both of North Bend) and Shea Johnson of Oakland each had two hits in the contest.
Schellenberg led the team with three RBIs. Halladay, Brinley Stahr of Tekamah, Hannah Ryun of Scribner-Snyder and Johnson each had two RBIs. Petersen had a double and two stolen bases.
Ryan Braniff of Tekamah earned the win on the mound, allowing two hits and zero runs over two innings, striking out two and walked none.
It was another blowout victory in the next round over the Colorado Gators Elite. The Bombers blasted 15 runs on 19 hits in three innings – giving up only one run. The game was called after three innings.
Jayla Van Ampting of North Bend, Braniff and Petersen each had three hits against the Gators. Braniff led the team with four RBIs. Van Ampting and Mundil each had two RBIs.
Petersen was the chief thief, again, stealing five bases. She also earned the win on the mound allowing one run on five hits with one strike out and one walk.
In Saturday’s final game, the Bombers put away the Nebraska Shockwave 10-3. This contest lasted into the top of the fourth.
Laryn Johnson of Oakland paced the team with three hits. Mundil had two hits. Van Ampting garnered three RBIs.
Braniff pitched for the ‘W,’ twirling a four-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks. Stahr collected two stolen bases.
After a demanding opening day, the Bombers finished the tourney with an 8-3 loss to Prodigy Easton.
Shea and Laryn Johnson each had two hits. Shea hit one triple and had three RBIs. Braniff took the loss in the circle.