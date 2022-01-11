Braniff photo the winner of Cattlemen’s inaugural contest

A Tekamah teenager emerged as the winner of a photography contest sponsored by Nebraska Cattlemen. The organization held its first photo contest this fall and received many submissions from members across the state.
Ryan Braniff’s photo of a calf in the cold was voted as the first place winner by delegates at the NC state convention held Dec. 1-3 in Kearney. In addition to being the first, Braniff also won $100.
But the delegate voting was only part of the selection process. Braniff said the scores of entries received for the contest were sorted into groups and posted on the Cattlemen’s Facebook page. The three pictures receiving the most “likes” from each group advanced into the competition at the convention.
Braniff said she learned about the contest from Amanda Hansen, a first grade teacher at the school. She also is the wife of Heath Hansen, a member of Burt County Cattlemen, an affiliate of the state organization.
The daughter of KC and Carrie Braniff, Ryan said she sent in three submissions: the photo she contributed to the Burt County Fair auction last summer and a couple new ones she took at the family’s farm—one she liked and one the rest of her family liked.
The family favorite wound up being the contest winner.
She admitted to being a little surprised when the e-mail arrived telling her she’d won.
“There were a lot of pictures and a lot of really good pictures,” she said.
She should know about good pictures.
Earlier this summer, the photo she donated to the fair foundation was auctioned off for over $1,000.
That picture started out as a 4-H exhibit when Extension Assistant Mary Loftis suggested she donate it to help the foundation. Braniff’s work also helped raise money for the Tekamah-Herman Ball Association.
She caught the photography bug while taking her sister’s senior pictures a couple of years ago. Although she admits she prefers photographing cattle over people, she has turned her hobby into a business. It’s her Supervised Ag Experience for FFA.
And she plans to turn it into a career by studying ag communications in college.