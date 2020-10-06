October is national Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a number of activities are slated throughout the area.
Among them, Tekamah-Herman’s National Honor Society chapter is hosting a Pink-Out during the school’s football game Friday, Oct. 16, against David City.
Money raised through the sale of commemorative t-shirts will be donated to Relay for Life for the Burt County Area.
Oakland Express is making a donation based on fuel sales at its ethanol pumps. The company is donating three cents from every gallon of Unleaded 88, E15, E30 or E85 purchased during October. Proceeds benefit the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.